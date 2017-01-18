Breaking News Bar
 
Iowa RB Derrick Mitchell to become grad transfer

Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. is leaving the program and plans to play his final season at another school.

The Hawkeyes announced Wednesday that Mitchell will graduate in May and then transfer with a year of eligibility remaining.

Mitchell began his Iowa career as a wide receiver in 2014 before moving to running back.

Mitchell was a third-down specialist in 2015, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and catching 15 passing for 141 yards. But Mitchell barely played in 2016 as LeShun Daniel Jr. and Akrum Wadley split snaps. Wadley, also a talented receiver, will be the featured back in 2017.

