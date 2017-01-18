Breaking News Bar
 
Obama expected to defend Manning decision at news conference

  • FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

  • Morning fog is seen at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. President Barack Obama is in the final days of his presidency with an 11th hour push to tie up loose ends and put the finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama is expected to defend his decision to shorten the sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning when he holds his final news conference on Wednesday.

Obama plans to answer reporters' questions at the White House, two days before he leaves office.

Manning asked Obama last November to commute her 35-year sentence for giving classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her arrest, is more than six years into the sentence. She will be released from prison in May.

Republicans have blasted the decision, with House Speaker Paul Ryan calling it "outrageous."

Ryan says Obama has set a "dangerous precedent" that anyone guilty of who compromises U.S. national security won't have to pay for their crimes.

