Eastern Illinois University may eliminate 5 academic majors

hello

CHARLESTON, Ill. -- The president of Eastern Illinois University says up to five academic majors could be eliminated.

EIU President David Glassman says the move isn't because of the lack of a state budget. Instead he says it's because the Charleston campus has seen dropping enrollments. The affected majors include bachelor's degrees in Africana studies, philosophy, adult and community education, and career and technical education, and a master's in special education.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2j9b2kJ ) EIU's board of trustees would make a final decision, possibly at its April meeting.

Glassman told the university's faculty senate on Tuesday that he wants to see the school's enrollment rebound to 9,000 from the current 7,500 students. He says he wants to see enrollment recover "as fast as we possibly can."

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com