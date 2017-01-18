Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/18/2017 7:57 PM

California withdraws immigrant health care request

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
 
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California officials are withdrawing their request to sell unsubsidized insurance policies to people who can't prove they're legally in the United States after learning the decision would fall to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara on Wednesday called the failed application "the first California casualty of the Trump presidency." The Bell Gardens lawmaker wrote legislation seeking to waive a federal requirement that the Covered California insurance exchange only do business with citizens and legal U.S. residents.

Lara says he doesn't trust the Trump administration to protect people's privacy and health while reviewing the waiver.

President Barack Obama's administration notified California officials this week that there would be a one-month public comment period before a final decision. Trump takes office Friday.

