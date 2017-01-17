Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/17/2017 1:54 PM

Rangers' Diekman out at least half season because of colitis

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers reliever Jake Diekman is expected to miss at least half the season after upcoming surgery to treat colitis, a digestive condition.

Diekman, the top left-hander in the Texas bullpen, has battled the condition throughout his career. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Tuesday the team was aware of the possible surgery and absence before agreeing with Diekman last week on a $2.55 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

The surgery is planned for Jan. 25. Diekman had a flare-up with his condition, which affects the intestines and colon, during the holidays.

The 29-year-old Diekman was 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA and four saves last season for the AL West champions. He came to Texas along with ace Cole Hamels in a deal with Philadelphia at the trading deadline in 2015.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account