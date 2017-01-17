4 more Gambia ministers resign, flee country as crisis grows

DAKAR, Senegal -- Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has lost four more of his ministers after they resigned and fled to neighboring Senegal.

The move comes two days before the man who defeated Jammeh in the December election vows to take power despite Jammeh's refusal to leave.

A political official in Gambia's capital says the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, trade and environment have resigned. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Gambia's information minister earlier went into exile in Senegal.

President-elect Adama Barrow is vowing to go ahead with his inauguration even as Jammeh says the country must wait for Gambia's supreme court to rule, a delay that could take months.

West Africa's regional bloc has a standby force for possible military intervention if Jammeh doesn't step down.