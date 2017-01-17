Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/17/2017 5:30 AM

Old silo could become North Aurora park feature

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An old grain silo sits in back of Harner's Bakery and Restaurant on the west side of the Fox River in North Aurora. Village and Fox Valley Park District officials are talking about acquiring the silo and making it a public park attraction, perhaps as an observatory.

      An old grain silo sits in back of Harner's Bakery and Restaurant on the west side of the Fox River in North Aurora. Village and Fox Valley Park District officials are talking about acquiring the silo and making it a public park attraction, perhaps as an observatory.
    Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer, 2015

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

The old grain silo that towers behind Harner's Restaurant and Bakery in North Aurora could one day be a special place to visit.

Village, Fox Valley Park District and Harner's officials have been talking about turning it in to a small park, perhaps with an observatory in or on the nearly 100-foot concrete structure.

Monday night, village trustees gave the village administrators permission to pursue designs and investigate costs for a project.

"We don't have a name for it yet," village administrator Steve Bosco said, reassuring them that "Silo Park" is just a placeholder in the memo he presented.

The park district's landscape architect drew up preliminary designs showing a patio at the base of the silo, where people could sit at tables. A path would connect the area to another seating area between the restaurant and the west bank of the Fox River.

Either the village or the park district would take ownership of the silo.

Bosco said the park district had a similar idea about 25 years ago.

"That would be a big improvement for the area," Trustee Mark Guethle said.

There are overgrown trees and bushes near the silo. At Christmastime, a Christmas tree is put on top of it.

Engineers took a preliminary look at the exterior and determined the silo seems to be stable, Bosco said. But they didn't go inside it, so they couldn't say it if it is wide enough to accommodate an internal staircase, like the observatory silo at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

Other riverfront news

The board also discussed whether to change the name of nearby Riverfront Park, now that the village owns it.

The park is between the village hall and the east bank of the Fox River, north of State Street. The village received it from the park district last year.

Names under consideration were Riverfront Park, Foundry Park, Old Mill Park, Crossroads Park, and Schneider's Crossing Park. (The town was founded as Schneider's Mill, named for a resident who built a grain mill.)

"I really don't see the logic in changing the name," Trustee Laura Curtis said, noting the village recently paid for a branding effort that resulted in promoting the river's prominence, including it in the village's logo and on signs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account