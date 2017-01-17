Dawn Patrol: Caputo grocery reopening in Des Plaines

Caputo expected to open new Des Plaines grocery next month

A shuttered Joe Caputo & Sons grocery store in Des Plaines will soon be back in business. Des Plaines city officials confirmed that Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery business, has received building permits to open Joe's Fresh Market at 959 E. Oakton St. The new market could open by the first week of February or sooner, officials said. Full story.

Harper College proposes 4.3 percent tuition and fee hike

Harper College is proposing a 4.3 percent tuition and fee increase starting with classes this summer. The proposal, which wouldn't go into effect until approval by the board of trustees, calls for students at the Palatine-based community college to pay $5.75 more per credit hour, from the current $135.25 rate to $141. Full story.

No injuries in Elgin apartment fire

A fire yesterday morning displaced tenants of one unit at Hunter's Ridge Apartment complex in Elgin, but nobody was injured, fire officials said. Firefighters were called at 9:14 a.m. to the complex on the 1000 block of Todd Farm Drive for a report of an air conditioner on fire in the wall of a second-floor apartment, Elgin fire officials said. Full story.

Readers don't like idea of carpool lane on Ike

Readers cheered a plan to add another lane to fix the Eisenhower Expressway's infamous three-lane bottleneck but booed levying a toll on vehicles occupied by one or two people. The Illinois Department of Transportation is trying to straddle a cash shortfall by charging tolls on proposed new lanes in each direction between Mannheim Road and Austin Boulevard. Full story.

Naperville turns to students to help redevelop train station area

Before Naperville entertains developer proposals to revitalize the area around the 5th Avenue Metra station north of downtown, officials are seeking ideas from students. Roughly 45 high schoolers in architecture classes at Naperville North and Naperville Central will compete in teams to come up with the best redevelopment plan for roughly 8 acres of city-owned property near the train station and 5th Avenue Station office and apartment building. Full story.

Cubs World Series trophy coming to Gurnee

Gurnee will be a stop for the Cubs' World Series trophy Sunday, Jan. 22. Village officials announced yesterday the Commissioner's Trophy will be available for photo opportunities with fans at American Legion Post 771 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The post is at 749 N. Milwaukee Ave. Full story.

Butler now starring as The Closer

Michael Jordan made it look routine, but this is one of the toughest roles in sports: The Closer. Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler has become very good at it, as evidenced again in the final minute of Sunday's 108-104 victory at Memphis. Butler hit tiebreaking jumpers twice in the final minute, then added a steal with six seconds left to seal the win. Full story.