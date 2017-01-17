Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/17/2017 6:46 AM

Flood warning issued in Cook, DuPage, Will counties

Lee Filas
 
 

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Cook, DuPage and northwestern Will counties due to the heavy rain overnight, officials said.

Runoff from the storms overnight will continue to cause area creeks and streams to rise, the National Weather Service said.

There are reports of flooded roads in Des Plaines, Aurora, Naperville, Arlington Heights and Palatine, officials said.

Rain will cause ponding on roadways, highways, and underpasses, officials said. People are urged to not drive through standing water on roads.

One to 2 inches of rain fell overnight, officials from the Community Collaborative Rain, Snow and Hail Network is reporting on its website.

On its online stream prediction page, the National Weather Service is reporting the DuPage River at Bolingbrook is at minor flood stage Tuesday morning, while the Fox River in Aurora is near flood stage. The forecast models predict the Des Plaines River at Russell Road near Zion will reach minor flood stage Wednesday. The Fox River in New Munster, Wisconsin, will reach minor flood stage before flowing into northern Illinois later this week.

