Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 1/17/2017 5:14 PM

Illinois Sheriffs' Association offers $500 scholarship

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association will award a $500 college scholarship to a local student pursuing higher education during the 2017-18 academic year. The money is to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Applicants must: be permanent Illinois residents, use scholarship money at an institution of higher learning in Illinois, and be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2017-18 school year (excluding summer session). Guidelines include submission of a 350-word essay. This year's question focuses on the heroin epidemic. Applications are available at the Lake County sheriff's office or on the sheriff's website under the services tab. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 25 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085, by March 15.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account