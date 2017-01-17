Illinois Sheriffs' Association offers $500 scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association will award a $500 college scholarship to a local student pursuing higher education during the 2017-18 academic year. The money is to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Applicants must: be permanent Illinois residents, use scholarship money at an institution of higher learning in Illinois, and be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2017-18 school year (excluding summer session). Guidelines include submission of a 350-word essay. This year's question focuses on the heroin epidemic. Applications are available at the Lake County sheriff's office or on the sheriff's website under the services tab. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 25 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085, by March 15.