Police: Mundelein woman missing more than a week

A Mundelein woman who was last seen in Lakemoor has been missing for more than a week, police say.

Ariel Elizabeth Kator, 26, was last seen Jan. 8. Police think she might have been headed to Chicago, WGN News reported. She was wearing pajamas and black fuzzy slippers and driving a beige 2002 Dodge Caravan with a loud muffler and license plate number P42 3333.

Kator is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. She has green eyes and blond hair that is currently colored dark.

Anyone with information should call Mundelein police.