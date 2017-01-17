Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/17/2017 9:04 PM

Police: Mundelein woman missing more than a week

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A Mundelein woman who was last seen in Lakemoor has been missing for more than a week, police say.

Ariel Elizabeth Kator, 26, was last seen Jan. 8. Police think she might have been headed to Chicago, WGN News reported. She was wearing pajamas and black fuzzy slippers and driving a beige 2002 Dodge Caravan with a loud muffler and license plate number P42 3333.

Kator is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. She has green eyes and blond hair that is currently colored dark.

Anyone with information should call Mundelein police.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account