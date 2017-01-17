Re-Shoring Initiative founder to speak at TMA meeting

The Technology & Manufacturing Association's Young Leaders group will host Re-Shoring Initiative founder Harry Moser at "Bring Manufacturing Back Home" Luncheon, scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stonegate Conference Center, 2401 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates.

Moser helped a local contract manufacturer save a $60 million by quantifying the hidden costs of outsourcing in China. Prior to founding the Initiative, Moser held leadership positions at GF Machining Solutions where he began as President in 1985 and retired as Chairman Emeritus in 2010

Details and registration can be found at https://reg.abcsignup.com/reg/event_page.aspx?ek=0003-0005-142edbdf2c9f43b9890e43203b58fa25