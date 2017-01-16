Breaking News Bar
 
Johnson's big 4th quarter gives Jazz 106-101 win over Suns

  Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw battle for the loose ball in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw battle for the loose ball in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

  Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

  Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum and Trey Lyles (41) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum and Trey Lyles (41) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

  Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives past Utah Jazz guard George Hill in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives past Utah Jazz guard George Hill in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

  Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

  Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker dunks against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker dunks against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

  Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender (35) drives against Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender (35) drives against Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
    Associated Press

 
By BOB BAUM
Associated Press
 
 

PHOENIX -- Joe Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and the Utah Jazz made it seven in a row over Phoenix with a 106-101 victory against the Suns on Monday night.

The Jazz scored the final seven points after T.J. Warren's steal and breakaway dunk put Phoenix ahead 101-99 with 1:13 left.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Utah. Gordon Hayward and George Hill scored 17 apiece.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe had 31 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his third career triple-double. Devin Booker, coming off consecutive 39-point games in Mexico City, added 25 for Phoenix.

