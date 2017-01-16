Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 1/16/2017 2:21 PM

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him by Anthony Rizzo, right, during a ceremony Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him by Anthony Rizzo, right, during a ceremony Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
    Associated Press

  • President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him during a ceremony Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him during a ceremony Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
    Associated Press

  • President Barack Obama holds up a ticket to Wrigley Field presented to him by Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts Monday during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    President Barack Obama holds up a ticket to Wrigley Field presented to him by Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts Monday during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
By Darlene Superville
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama's final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account