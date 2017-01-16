VanWazer more than meets the challenge at BG

This spring, Ian VanWazer will begin his fourth season playing on the boys varsity volleyball team at Buffalo Grove High School.

In addition to dealing with attacking the ball past opposing blockers and staying on top of his schoolwork, the all-conference outside hitter has also dealt with epilepsy for most of his life.

Like Kiarra Akiyoshi, an all-area libero for the BG girls volleyball team who has dealt with an autoimmune disorder, VanWazer also has managed to compete with his condition.

Coincidentally, Akiyoshi and VanWazer went to Greenbrier Elementary and Thomas Middle School together so they have known each other for many years.

"Epilepsy has shaped me into a resilient, appreciative and empathetic person," VanWazer said. "I am determined to be the best the best that I can be despite my challenges. I am grateful for all the opportunities and support I've had along the way."

Ian and his family have donated money and clothing to the Epilepsy Foundation.

"I have learned what it is to live with this condition," he said. "I've had to work harder than most to get to this point, but the victories are that much sweeter."

While he has been restricted from playing sports like football or hockey, Ian found alternatives in volleyball, golf and baseball.

And he has done quite well in volleyball, producing nearly 160 kills last spring.

VanWazer makes sure to eat well and keep his stress level down by listening to music and playing with the family dog.

When he was in elementary school, VanWazer could not play any contact sports so he turned to volleyball.

After being diagnosed with hypotonia (a low muscle tone condition which makes it difficult to gain weight), Ian suffered his first seizure at 9 months old.

He went on meds, then stopped for two years when things were under control.

However, he had a reoccurrence when he was in first grade and has been on the meds since.

VanWazer has been seizure-free for over ten years.

He is still weighing his options for college but plans to play club volleyball.

He was recently accepted by Marquette, Bradley and Purdue and plans to major in natural resources/environmental engineering. He is in all advanced placement classes and maintains an A/B average.

Quite impressive for someone who has been through as much as Ian, who as a young boy went through speech, physical, occupational and respiratory therapy to help with low muscle tone, breathing and digestive issues.

While expectations from doctors and specialists were low for Van Wazer as an infant, he certainly has surpassed them all and today serves as a model student/athlete.

VanWazer says he simply just stays focused on what he has to do on the volleyball court.

"I don't think about it," he said. "I take my meds, sleep enough and do my job just like everyone else on the team."

Fillies fundraiser

Fans of Barrington's girls softball and basketball teams know their teams have been driven to win over the years.

Now, the Fillies are hoping to see that drive from their fans.

The girls basketball and softball programs would like the help of the community.

For the whole month of January, Marquardt of Barrington Buick-GMC (1421 S. Barrington Road in Barrington) will donate $50 to these programs for anyone test driving a new Buick or GMC.

As an added benefit, a free car wash will be offered to anyone who participates. Participants must be 18 years of age, own a valid driver's license, and proof of insurance is required. There is a limit of one donation per household.

The programs can earn up to a total of $12,500.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for these programs," said Barrington Hall of Fame softball coach Perry Peterson, whose teams have captured seven IHSA State Finals trophies during his tenure. "We hope that our families, alumni, and community can help our girls reach their goal."

Girls basketball coach Babbi Barreiro appreciates the community support.

"Our student-athletes get so much support from the Barrington community, it is nice to get a chance to thank them by showing our support through programs like this," said Barreiro, the dean of MSL girls basketball coaches with 24 seasons in charge of the program. "We thank Marquardt Buick-GMC for allowing us this opportunity and we recognize how crucial community support is in high school athletics."

Women's golf

North Central College senior Paige Candra (Fremd) earned Academic All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors for the fourth season.

Candra competed in six events during the fall season, finishing with a stroke average of 90.18. She posted a season best 18-hole score at the Elmhusrt Bluejay Fall Classic with a score of 81 and competed at the CCIW Championship, tying for 19th with a 54-hole score of 260.

Men's basketball

Carthage junior Kevin Kozil (Hersey) hit a pair of free throws to lift the Red Men to an 81-79 win over an Illinois Institute of Technology.

Kozil finished with 9 points and went 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

"If you would have told us on Oct. 15 that we would be sitting here at 11-3 after tonight, I think we would have all signed on," said coach Bosko Djurickovic following the win. "We just beat a very good IIT team who is now 10-5 and will win 16 or 17 games on the year. We should all be happy."

