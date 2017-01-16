Redefining college and career readiness

Before the current school year, there were three standards of college and career readiness for high school students reported annually by the Illinois State Board of Education:
1) PARCC TEST - At least Level 4 (Met Expectations) out of five levels in English Language Arts/Literacy and Math
2) STATE'S ACT STANDARD - At least a combined score of 21 in English, math, reading and science
3) ACT MINIMUMS - Meet or exceed all four of the ACT benchmark scores:
• English: 18
• Reading: 22
• Math: 22
• Science: 23
For the 2016-2017 year, the state dropped the PARCC test for high school and switched to the SAT test instead of the ACT.
SAT MINIMUMS
• Evidence-based reading/writing: 480
• Math: 530
A NEW FRAMEWORK proposed by a group of high school district superintendents seeks to move away from test-based assessments of whether students are college and career ready. It defines four "pathways" for students to be considered ready. Most involve a mix of three components:
1) HIGH SCHOOL GPA
2) SET OF CAREER INDICATORS
• 90% attendance
• 25 hours of community service
• Workplace learning experience
• Industry credential
• Military service, including ROTC
• Two or more organized co-curricular activities
3) SET OF ACADEMIC INDICATORS
• Score of 3 or better on an Advanced Placement (AP) exam
• Grade of C or better in an Advanced Placement (AP) course
• Grade of C or better in a dual credit course
• Grade of C or better in Algebra II
• Score of 4 or better on an International Baccalaureate (IB) exam
• Grade of C or better on a college developmental course in remedial English and/or math
• Minimum score on the ACT
• Minimum score on the SAT
In addition, the proposal establishes a "Distinguished Scholar Designation:"
• 3.0 GPA
• Minimum ACT or SAT scores
• Two Academic indicators
• Two Career indicators
Source: Northwest Suburban High School District 214