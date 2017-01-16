Rauner signs bill requiring school lead tests

All Illinois schools will have to test drinking water for lead by 2018 under a new law signed today by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The law requires schools built before 1987 to test by the end of this year and schools built after 1987 to test by the end of next year. Schools that have already had comprehensive testing performed on all fixtures like drinking fountains, classroom faucets and kitchen spigots within the past three years are exempt from the new law, but administrators have to submit those results to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Prior to the new law, only schools that used well water were required to test the quality. Most suburban schools are fed by Lake Michigan water or the Fox River. Water suppliers are required to test for lead every three years, but that's in an effort to determine if the system is contaminated. Schools with lead issues are more likely to be caused by the fixtures than the water itself, research has shown.

Lead contamination is particularly dangerous for children, as health experts say it can alter brain development. Studies have linked early childhood lead poisoning to learning disabilities and violent aggression later in life.

The law had stalled in Springfield because of concerns about testing and remediation costs as well as who would be responsible for performing the tests. School and municipal leaders balked at language in a previous bill. However, a compromise was reached late last month partially due to a Daily Herald investigation that revealed 15 percent of the 5,112 water samples taken from 319 suburban schools contained some measurable amount of lead. The investigation showed that lead testing could be done for as little as $15 per sample.

"Today is about our future, about making sure our students are not exposed to lead poisoning," Rauner said. "This shows what is possible when we work together. It is a step in protecting our children from the devastating effects of lead exposure."

The new law allows school districts to use tax revenue levied for student safety and legal issues to pay for testing and any potential remediation.

Under the new law, any sample that tests above 5 parts per billion will require school administrators to notify all parents or guardians. However, the law does not require schools to perform any immediate remediation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends schools shut off service to drinking water outlets that show lead contamination of 20 parts per billion or higher. Health officials say there is no safe level of lead contamination.

The law also spells out how testing will be conducted to ensure best practices. Many schools that already tested required retesting of fixtures because they were done incorrectly. Under the new law's testing guidelines, all fixtures will be flushed no more than 18 hours beforehand and go unused for at least eight hours. Samples will be the first 250 milliliters of water from a fixture and then after the outlet is left to run for 30 seconds, another 250 milliliters of water is collected.

The new law also mandates testing in all state-licensed child-care facilities as well.

In addition to the new lead testing law for schools, Barrington Hills Republican state Rep. David McSweeney championed a bipartisan effort to require the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to publish a statewide water quality report that was issued recently. The effort was in response to another Daily Herald investigation of 172 suburban water systems in 89 communities that showed 70 percent of the systems reported some samples with varying levels of lead, but none that exceeded federal action levels. The IEPA report identified only one violation for public notification of lead contamination in the state in 2015. The report suggests better public awareness, data sharing between the IEPA and the IDPH and implementation of mitigation actions to eliminate potential lead exposure in the 20 percent of Illinois water systems that have lead service lines.