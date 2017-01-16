U.S. Chamber awards Naperville Chamber of Commerce with accreditation

The United States Chamber of Commerce awarded the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community. This marks the third consecutive time that the NACC has received this designation.

"Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit their local economy and for positively influencing action in their community," said Raymond P. Towle, vice president, Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. "We applaud these organizations for advancing the principles of free enterprise."

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. To receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.

"I am honored to receive 5-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. I am proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to earn this not only for the chamber, but for every single one of our members," said Nicki Anderson, president/CEO of NACC. "This designation illustrates our commitment to providing our members with excellent resources, so they and the business community can thrive."

Local chambers are rated accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the accrediting board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is the largest suburban chamber in Illinois with an active membership of 1,200 organizations of every size and from every sector, who participate in more than 400 briefings, committee gatherings, events, and programs annually. Through its programming, the NACC provides leadership for the benefit of the region's business community by promoting economic growth and advocating the interests of business.