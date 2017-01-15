DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Raptors rout Knicks 116-101

hello

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives against New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) as Knicks forward Maurice Daly Ndour (2) and Raptors Terrence Ross (31) look on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is guarded by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13), right, guard Derrick Rose (25), center, and guard Brandon Jennings (3), left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors centers Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Lucas Nogueira (92) rebound against New York Knicks forwards Carmelo Anthony (7) and Kyle O'Quinn (9) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3), right, as Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, Norman Powell added 21 and the Toronto Raptors used a dominant third quarter to beat the New York Knicks 116-101 on Sunday.

DeRozan also had five rebounds and five assists before coming out late in the third quarter. Toronto outscored New York 27-8 in the third to take a 96-62 lead.

The Raptors improved to 27-13, taking the lead for good late in the first quarter. They led by 38 points in the third in winning their third straight game overall and fifth in a row against the Knicks.

DeMarre Carroll added 20 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 18 points, Justin Holiday had 17, and Derrick Rose added 16. The Knicks are 2-10 in their last 12 to drop to 18-23.

The Raptors were 12 for 20 from the field in the third quarter, while the Knicks were 4 for 21 overall and 0 for 4 from the 3-point range.

The Knicks also had seven turnovers times in the quarter, leading to 10 Toronto points. The Raptors turned it over four times, but New York was unable score any points off them.

DeRozan led the way with 11 points in the third, and Carroll had 10.

Toronto took a 69-54 lead into the halftime break.

The Raptors matched their season high in a quarter, scoring 42 in the second. They hit seven 3s in the period, led by Terrence Ross, who went 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis missed his second straight game with a sore left Achilles. Forward Lance Thomas took an elbow to the face from Valanciunas in the second minute of the game and did not return. At one point in the third quarter, the Knicks trailed by 38 points, their largest deficit of the season.

Raptors: Patrick Patterson missed his second straight game and sixth of the past eight with a sore left knee. DeMar DeRozan missed his first five shots from the field but hit eight of his next 11. Toronto dominated the inside game, outscoring the Knicks 66-30 in points in the paint.

UP NEXT:

Knicks: New York returns home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. It's the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, with each having won at home.

Raptors: Toronto travels to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Tuesday night. The Raptors beat the Nets 132-113 in Toronto on Friday night.