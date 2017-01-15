Woman critically injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting

North Aurora police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store that critically wounded a Montgomery woman.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter, described as a black male with dreadlocks and wearing a blue hoody.

During the initial investigation, the North Aurora Police Department has learned the shooting at 8:43 p.m. Saturday was not a random act. Police said the suspects are believed to have targeted an occupant of the victims' vehicle.

According to a police statement, a suspect in a burgundy Chrysler sedan fired several shots at a car parked in the lot in the 1000 block of Orchard Road, injuring two people.

A 21-year-old woman, who lives in the 0-100 block of Scarsdale Road in Montgomery, suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, before being airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she is listed in critical condition.

An 11-year-old boy, who lives in the 400 block of California Avenue in Aurora, suffered minor injuries from broken glass. He was treated at Presence Mercy Medical Center and later released.

Other vehicle occupants were not injured.

The suspect vehicle fled and was later located by Aurora police officers, who pursued it to the 800 block of North Randall Road in Aurora. The suspects escaped on foot, and police were unable to track them down.

No description was available of the other occupants of that vehicle.

There is no imminent danger to the public, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by North Aurora Police detectives, assisted by the Aurora Police Department and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about this case should call the investigations division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3.

Also, one can call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.