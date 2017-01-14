Breaking News Bar
 
Clemson tackles coach Dan Brooks to retire on top

Associated Press
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks is retiring after eight seasons with the Tigers.

Brooks spent 33 seasons coaching football and has been at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney since 2008. Brooks also coached at Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

Swinney said he tried to talk Brooks into staying, but the 65-year-old assistant decided he wanted to go out on top.

The Tigers won the national championship with a 35-31 victory over Alabama last Monday night.

Brooks was honored this season as the Football Bowl Subdivision assistant of the year by the American Football Coaches Association.

