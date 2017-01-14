Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/14/2017 3:10 PM

California hires Justin Wilcox as new head coach

By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

BERKELEY, Calif. -- California has hired Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach to replace the fired Sonny Dykes.

A person familiar with the move confirmed the hiring on Saturday, less than a week after Dykes' surprising firing. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not announced it. ESPN first reported that Wilcox had finalized a five-year contract with the Golden Bears.

Athletic director Mike Williams said he made the move to fire Dykes at the unusual time of six weeks after the end of season in part because he wanted a coach committed to Cal after Dykes flirted with various job openings in recent years and needed someone who could excite a fan base that had grown apathetic in recent years.

