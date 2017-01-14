Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/14/2017 10:56 PM

Rodney Hood injured, Jazz beat Magic 114-107

  • Orlando Magic's Jodie Meeks (20) dribbles past Utah Jazz's Rodney Hood during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Orlando Magic's Elfrid Payton (4) looks to pass as Utah Jazz's George Hill (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin (14) looks for an opening past Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, middle, as Magic's Bismack Biyombo stands near Ingles during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Orlando Magic's Elfrid Payton (4) shoots as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, left, defends during the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Utah Jazz's Gordon Hayward (20) and Rudy Gobert (27) and Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic, middle, watch a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) drives the basket as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

  • Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic shoots during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

By MATTHEW COLES
Associated Press
 
 

SALT LAKE CITY -- Gordon Hayward scored 23 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 114-107 on Saturday night, a victory tempered by the loss of Rodney Hood to what looked like a serious knee injury with 2:54 remaining.

On a fast break after Rudy Gobert blocked Nikola Vucevic's shot, Hood was hurt when his right knee buckled as he went up for a layup. Hood screamed in pain and clutched the knee immediately upon falling, and had to be assisted from the floor. He barely put weight on the leg as he exited the court to the locker room.

Gobert added 19 points and 19 rebounds for Utah. Hood had 14 points.

Joe Ingles made two 3-pointers in the final 1:07 to wrap up the victory.

The Magic led 102-97 after Aaron Gordon's 3-pointer and Elfrid Payton's driving layup with 3:54 to play, but the Jazz scored 13 straight points en route to their fourth victory in five games. Orlando has lost five of six.

Payton had a career-high 28 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists.

Despite their reputation as one of the league's most formidable defensive teams, the Jazz provided little resistance to the Magic drives throughout most of the game, especially Payton's flashes to the basket.

The Magic scored 42 points in the opening period, a season high for any quarter, and led by as many as 15 points.

Magic: At Denver on Monday.

Jazz: At Phoenix on Monday night.

