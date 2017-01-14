Stevenson claims first Trevian Relays triumph

Stevenson's boys swimming team added to its year of achievement by winning the 62nd Trevian Relays hosted by New Trier on Saturday.

The meet's format rewards teams with strong second swimmers, since the times of those two performers in the individual events are added together in individual events before points are awarded. And the Patriots thrived, finishing with 195 points -- ahead of runner-up New Trier (187) and third-place Lyons Township (186).

It's the Stevenson's first victory in the elite gathering.

The Patriots had the top individual in three events -- Topher Stensby in the 50 free (21.35) and 100 free (47.84), and Nick Baginski in the 100 fly (51.32).

The Patriots also had the top combined finish in the 200 IM with Daniel Ng (1:59.35) and Joseph Song (2:01.75). In the 100 free, Stensby and Andrew Shashin (49.34) were the top tandem.

The Patriots also won the JV 200 free relay, which counted toward the varsity score.

Barrington, which placed seventh (139 points), got third-place individual efforts from Colin O'Leary in the 100 fly (52.33) and 100 back (52.76).

The 200 free was a strong event for the Broncos, as Mitch Gavars (1:46.22) and John Lagoni (1:48.09) teamed up for a second-place combined finish.

In the 500 free, Gavars placed third individually (4:49.87), and Barrington's 400 free relay of Gavars, Riley Lehmann, O'Leary and Lagoni was fifth in 3:19.35.

Peoria Notre Dame's Colton Paulson won both the 200 free (1:41.11) and 500 free (4:33.76).

Among the other winners were New Trier's Charlie Scheinfeld in the 100 breast (56.17), Waubonsie Valley's Jared Simpson in the 200 IM (1:57.07) and Lyons Township's Spencer Walker in the 100 back (51.42).