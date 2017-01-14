Butler returns, Wade steps up in fourth quarter of Bulls win

Dwyane Wade managed to not get sick this week. But at the end of three quarters Saturday, his game needed some first aid.

Wade was just 2-for-13 from the field at the end of three and the Bulls clung to a narrow lead over the New Orleans Pelicans.

To start the fourth, though, Wade knocked down five shots in a row and pushed the Bulls to a 107-99 victory at the United Center, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Wade's performance was reminiscent of the Jimmy Butler of two weeks ago, before he caught a bad case of the stomach flu. Wade finished with 17 fourth-quarter points and 22 total.

"My legs weren't in it for some reason, but they kept coming to me," Wade said in the locker room. "JB kept running plays for me even when I was struggling. It helped me confidence-wise in that fourth quarter. You get one to fall, get another one to fall, then the basket starts growing."

It was interesting that Wade credited Butler for calling his number. Butler wasn't even on the court when the fourth quarter began.

No matter how poorly he was shooting, though, it's not unusual for the Bulls to turn to Wade when they need a basket.

"Yeah, my man was doing his thing out there. Vintage D-Wade, '03 to 06 D-Wade," Butler said. "I'm happy for him, just like he's always happy for me. … We feed the monster on this roster."

Before passing the baton to Wade late in the game, Butler essentially picked up where he left off before the illness struck. Butler was Eastern Conference player of the week when January began. This week, he tried to play through the sickness on Monday against Oklahoma City and was ineffective, then sat out the next two games.

Against New Orleans, Butler came out hot, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. He finished with a team-high 28 points, adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.

"I had a lot of energy. I guess that's what rest will do for you," Butler said. "I'm just happy to be somewhat healthy. I feel incredible right now, so hopefully we've got another one tomorrow night (and I'll) have the same amount of energy."

Asked to describe the time he spent at home sick, Butler didn't paint a pleasant picture.

"(Heck), that's what it's been like," he said. "My body was all types of messed up. My guys were taking care of me at home with the fluids. It wasn't a pretty sight."

Before the game, coach Fred Hoiberg talked about cutting back on Butler's minutes and maybe giving him an early break. That didn't happen. Butler played the entire first quarter and logged 39 minutes overall.

Butler did get a dress rehearsal on Friday, with a little full-court scrimmaging, even though the Bulls didn't hold an official practice. Butler said he'd already decided to play against the Pelicans before testing himself in the scrimmage.

"I just want to play, try to help my team win," Butler said. "I don't want to see my guys go to battle and win without me, lose without me. We're in this together and we're going to continue to be in this together when I'm back."

Chicago native Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 36 points and 14 rebounds. He got some help from ex-Bulls guard E'Twaun Moore (16 points), but it wasn't enough.

Rajon Rondo got a moderate ovation when he checked into the game. This was his first home game since the five-game benching ended. Rondo finished with 6 points and 5 assists.

His ovation certainly didn't match the one given to retired Cubs catcher David Ross, who got an arena-wide standing ovation when introduced during the first half.

