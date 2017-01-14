Thousands protest Spain's dispersion policy for ETA inmates

Pro-independence Basque demonstrators hold up a banner, front, reading ''Basque Prisoners of the Basque Country. All their rights'', as they demand the return to the Basque Country of all prisoners of ETA, the Basque armed group, as they gather on the street during a protest in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. The Basque armed group ETA, who killed over 800 people, declared a total cease-fire in 2011. Associated Press

BILBAO, Spain -- Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in the Basque city of Bilbao, calling for some 350 imprisoned members and sympathizers of the armed pro-Basque independence group ETA to be allowed serve their sentences closer to home in northern Spain.

In addition to prisoner families and pro-independence politicians, some relatives of ETA victims took part for the first time in the annual demonstration.

Protesters marched through the city holding placards that read "I Denounce" the Spanish government's policy of dispersing ETA prisoners in 40 prisons across Spain to restrict contacts between them.

ETA killed 829 people in its nearly four-decade campaign to create a Basque homeland in northern Spain and southwest France. The group announced a permanent cease-fire in 2011, but Spain's Interior Ministry says there will be no change in its dispersion policy until the group fully disarms and its members ask for pardons.

Last month Spanish and French police made five arrests after discovering a suspected ETA weapons trove in southern France.

The Interior Ministry refuses to say how many ETA prisoners are jailed in Spain but the protest organizers say there are 273 ETA prisoners in Spain, including just two in the Basque region. Another 78 are in French jails. They say many relatives and friends have to travel hundreds of kilometers (miles) to visit the ETA inmates.

Amnesty International says the dispersion policy goes against U.N. norms, adding that prisoners have a right to be near their place of residency.

The economically powerful Basque region is one of 17 semi-autonomous regions in Spain. Opinion polls have long indicated a majority of its 2.2 million residents do not favor splitting from Spain.