Blackhawks hold charity skating event in Rosemont

The Chicago Blackhawk Alumni Association held its fifth annual Skate with the Greats Saturday in Rosemont.

Proceeds from the event benefited Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Skate with the Greats offered hockey fans the opportunity to meet current and former players, get autographs, enjoy a skating session with the greats on the MB Financial Park ice rink, and participate in a silent charity auction offering exclusive items and experiences.