App reviews: Super Mario Run, Ibotta

Super Mario Run is free to download -- but it costs $10 to play beyond the first few levels. Bloomberg photo by Takaaki Iwabu.

Super Mario Run

As Nintendo's first shot at bringing Mario to the mobile phone, Super Mario Run delivers on providing a nostalgic gaming experience in a new format. Designed to be played one-handed, this game has Mario auto-run throughout each level and asks players to jump to clear obstacles or collect items. The familiar Mario landscape is there, as are the enemies. There's also a mode that lets you race against other players, which in turn lets you buy special items with in-game currency.

The game is free to download -- but it costs $10 to play beyond the first few levels. In balance, that may not be that expensive because Super Mario Run has no in-app transactions, meaning that it runs no risk of nickel-and-diming you into spending a lot. The full game is a great experience, with lots of replay value that makes its price easier to swallow. But it is quite expensive for a mobile game, and that alone may put off some people. It also requires a constant internet connection -- so remember that Mario won't run on airplanes.

Free, for iOS but a full version is $10. Android version expected soon.

Ibotta

If you made a new year's resolution to save money, Ibotta is an app worthy of your consideration. This shopping app serves up suggested items for you to buy and offers rebates on those items. You must verify your purchases by snapping a picture of your receipt and uploading it to the app. Individual items generally earn you anywhere from 25 cents to $2 back, so this is not a get-rich-quick scheme. But collect enough money back in the app and you can redeem your savings for gift cards or a deposit into a PayPal or Venmo account.

One thing to keep in mind about Ibotta -- or any rebate app -- is that you are building a fairly complete profile of yourself in the app about where you shop, what products you buy, etc. That's important for getting deals that you will use, but it may give some users pause. Be sure you're comfortable with that level of sharing before you go too deep.

Overall the app is useful and can help you earn a little extra cash back from money you're already spending.

Free, for iOS and Android.