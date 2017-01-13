Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs, Arrieta avoid arbitration with 1-year deal

  • FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, New York Mets pitchers Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, and Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado were among 146 players eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams, though most were expected to reach agreements.

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs and ace right-hander Jake Arrieta have agreed to a $15,637,500, one-year deal.

The Cubs also announced one-year contracts with right-handed relievers Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm on Friday.

They exchanged arbitration numbers with Pedro Strop, with the team offering $4.6 million and the reliever countering at $6 million. But there is optimism about a deal being reached soon.

Arrieta went 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA last season, helping Chicago to its first World Series title since 1908. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and is 54-21 with a 2.52 ERA in three-plus seasons with the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Arrieta is eligible for free agency after this season. While each side is leaving open the possibility of an extension, Arrieta said he will be ready for whatever happens.

