updated: 1/13/2017 12:02 PM

Indiana Sen. Donnelly says he'll push Trump on factory jobs

By DARCY COSTELLO
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll push President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign pledges and take action to retain American manufacturing jobs.

Donnelly was joined at a Friday news conference by workers from three Indiana plants where jobs are set to be shipped out of the country, including the Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis where Trump intervened to stem some job losses.

Donnelly says he wants to work as a team with Trump to prevent the outsourcing of work. Donnelly says he's received no assurances of support from the incoming Trump officials, but says he'll be talking with them on a constant basis.

The senator plans to introduce legislation aimed at limiting federal contracts and tax breaks for companies that send jobs out of the country.

