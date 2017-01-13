Glen Ellyn police investigating armed robbery

A 22-year-old man who advertised a computer for sale on Craigslist was robbed at knife point Thursday night at a Glen Ellyn coffee shop by a man he thought was the interested buyer, authorities said.

Glen Ellyn police said the victim was waiting to meet someone who responded to the online ad when the armed robbery occurred inside the Starbucks at 691 Roosevelt Road.

The victim was in the shop when a man confronted him shortly after 9 p.m. and attempted to take the computer.

Authorities said a store employee tried to help the victim and the two men struggled with the suspect, who brandished a knife. During the struggle, both the victim and the store employee received minor cuts on their hands.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet 4 inches tall with a large build and a beard. They said he wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was last seen running west.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 469-1187.