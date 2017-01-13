5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

Mei-Ann Chen is the music director and principal conductor of the Chicago Sinfonietta, which performs a "MLK Tribute Concert" in Skokie, Naperville and Chicago. Courtesy of Chris Ocken Photography

PBR: Professional Bull Riders stages a Chicago Invitational at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont through Sunday, Jan. 15.

PBR Chicago Invitational

See which contestants can hold on for the longest time at a Chicago Invitational for PBR: Professional Bull Riders at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $18-$130. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 6:45 p.m. today, Jan. 14; 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

'MLK Tribute Concert'

Kalena Bovell is a guest conductor with the Chicago Sinfonietta for its "MLK Tribute Concert" in Skokie, Naperville and Chicago.

Guest conductor Kalena Bovell is just one of the visiting artists featured in the Chicago Sinfonietta's annual "MLK Tribute Concert" to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at three locations: first at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $29-$58; then at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $10-$60; then at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$60. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. today in Skokie; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Chicago

'The Scared Scriptless Tour'

"Whose Line is It Anyway?" veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood perform at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. -

"Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood create improvised comedy on the spot with "The Scared Scriptless Tour" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$49.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. today.

Arcada Disco Ball

Dust off your bell bottom jeans to dress up and dance at the Arcada Disco Ball featuring the Boogie Wonder Band at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $19.26 balcony seats; $25 dance floor admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. today.

'Love Songs Through the Centuries'

Soprano Sarah Kropski and pianist Anca Apetean team up to perform "Love Songs Through the Centuries," a concert featuring opera classics to 21st century ballads at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $25. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 3 p.m. Sunday.