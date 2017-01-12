Images: #TBT Gallery revisits boys hoops from the 1960s

In this week's #TBT Gallery, we check out action on high school basketball courts in the suburbs during the 1960s.

Besides a few new rules, boys basketball hasn't changed much. Players on the court continue to drive hard, working as a team to get a win. The biggest difference between then and now are the uniforms. We can see from the photos that the shorts were shorter and the socks were longer.

There are currently four divisions (1A-4A) in basketball within the Illinois High School Association. The 2017 state championships will be held in Peoria's Carver Arena. The 1A and 2A championships take place from March 9-11 and the 3A and 4A championships take place March 16-18.

Got an idea for a suburban #TBT Gallery? Share your ideas and photos with us at tbt@dailyherald.com. Share your favorite and memorable #TBT photos with us on Instagram using #tbtsuburbs.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Fans keep a close eye on the action during a Conant and Lake Park boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Fans watch the action on the court during a Palatine boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Arlington players get fired up during a boys high school basketball game against Prospect.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Defense is tough under the basket during a Wheeling boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 A player heads down court during a Palatine boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Players reach for a rebound during a Wheeling and Glenbard boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 A player sinks a basket during a St. Viator and St. Ignatius boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 The ball slips away from the players during a Palatine boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 A Prospect coach huddles with his players during a boys high school basketball game against Maine.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Arlington players are listed for a boys high school basketball game against Glenbard.

Daily Herald File, 1966 Palatine players have a clear goal of beating Conant during a boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Players battle under the basket during an Arlington and LaGrange boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 A host of Palatine players are in position to pull down the rebound during a boys high school basketball game against Arlington.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Players watch the ball drop through the net during a Deerfield and Conant boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 A player makes a layup during a Palatine boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1965 Players watch the action during a St. Viator boys high school basketball game.

Daily Herald File, 1966 The Prospect High School basketball team poses for a team photo with various trophies.