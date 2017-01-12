Arlington Heights native Cleary ready for NFL playoff debut

hello

Emmett Cleary (35) showed some of the physical toughness that's earned him an NFL career while he played basketball at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. Daily Herald File Photo

Before moving on to the NFL, Arlington Heights native Emmett Cleary was a four-year starter at Boston College.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Emmett Cleary (63) protects quarterback Dak Prescott (4) against the Detroit Lions in a Dec. 26 game. Cleary, who grew up in Arlington Heights and attended St. Viator High School, will see his first NFL playoff action on Sunday. Jared Christopher / Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Emmett Cleary knows to be ready.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle, and Arlington Heights native, is the primary backup to Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, who has been dogged by a nagging knee injury this season and even sat out the game on New Year's Day, allowing Cleary to start. As Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers looms, Cleary is practicing with the first-team offensive line.

"I expect he'll play," Cleary said of Smith, during a phone interview from Dallas this week, "but I've been working a lot with him. He's the best in the NFL at his position, so he sets a high standard of play.

"My goal is to be as seamless as possible," he adds. "I try to use the same techniques, the same calls and work within the system so the other linemen don't even notice the difference."

Cleary is accustomed to making the most of his chances. After toiling for three years on practice squads of several NFL teams, he was signed by the Cowboys in the third week of this season and he has played every game since.

Smith's injury gave Cleary his first professional start, and he noticed a different intensity from his normal role on special teams and as a backup.

It reminded him of a similar position he was in while playing at St. Viator High School, when he was plucked from the sophomore team to start with the varsity -- in a playoff game.

"It was different, just seeing the speed of the varsity and the intensity of a playoff game," Cleary said. "It made me work harder and want to take it to the next level."

He was an all-state selection his senior year at St. Viator and earned a scholarship to play at Boston College. After being redshirted his freshman year, Cleary played the next four years for the Eagles and was named second team all-ACC.

Now the stakes are higher, with Cleary and his teammates favored over the Packers and just two wins away from the Super Bowl.

"People are confident around here," Cleary said. "Green Bay is a really good team, but we've done a lot of good things this season, and beat them in their own building (in Week 6).

"It's a huge game, but if we win, we have a shot at doing some real damage," he added. "We're embracing the pressure of the higher stakes of this game. But then again, it's a football game and we're preparing for it as we always do."

Cleary describes himself as lucky to have played this long and without injury, but perhaps the die was cast when he began playing football in eighth grade. That's when he started at left tackle with -- who else -- but the Arlington Cowboys.