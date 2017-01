Man wanted in '99 abduction, assault caught in Oregon

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- A federal prosecutor says a man wanted in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a young girl in southern Indiana has been arrested.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says he'll talk about the case Friday at the Seymour Police Department. He plans to announce federal charges and will be accompanied by other federal and state authorities.

Minkler's spokesman, Tim Horty, says the man was arrested this week in Oregon. No other details were released.