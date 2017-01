District 203: Naperville student died Wednesday

A student in Naperville Unit District 203 died Wednesday, district officials said police told them.

Naperville North High School sent an email to parents saying the student died Wednesday afternoon. The email did not provide the student's name or how or why the death occurred.

Naperville police did not immediately return a call Thursday morning.

District 203 spokeswoman Michelle Fregoso said the district has counselors available for students who need help processing the death.