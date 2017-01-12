New questions you might hear at this year's Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber is greeted by fans after being introduced at the team's annual baseball convention in 2016 in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta slaps hands with a fan during the team's annual baseball convention in 2016 in Chicago. Associated Press

The first 31 annual Cubs Conventions heard a common refrain from fans: "So, when are you guys going to win a World Series?"

But this weekend's convention has a new honored guest -- the Commissioner's Trophy, Major League Baseball's award to the 2016 World Series Champion Cubs. That changes everything in Cubdom.

Here are seven new questions you might hear at the convention, which opens Friday in Chicago.

1.) "So when are you guys going to win a World Series at home for a change?" asks a fan who didn't get to see the Cubs win Game 7 in Cleveland.

2.) "Hey, didn't you play for the World Champion Cubs?" a fan asks newly retired David "Grampa" Ross, who was a fixture on last year's championship team.

3.) "Do we have to win another World Series, or can we start acting as obnoxious as Boston Red Sox fans right now?" a fan asks Cubs President of Operations Theo Epstein, who transformed the Boston Red Sox from cursed losers to a wealthy, perennial powerhouse.

4.) "You won College Player of the Year, then Minor League Player of the Year, then Rookie of the Year and then Most Valuable Player of the National League. Are you working on your Hall of Fame speech?" fans ask Cubs slugger Kris Bryant.

5.) "What's cooler -- going to the White House and meeting President Obama, or making the world's most famous White Sox fan honor the Cubs?" asks any Cubs fan who's tired of hearing his Sox buddies brag about their 2005 World Series sweep.

6.) "Has anybody told Sammy Sosa about this?" says, well, maybe no Cubs fan.

7.) "Remember those old 'curse' days when starting a convention on Friday the 13th would have been news?" asks a reporter.