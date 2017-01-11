Breaking News Bar
 
Seattle pulls off another trade in deal with Atlanta

Associated Press
SEATTLE -- The Mariners have made yet another trade, acquiring right-hander Shae Simmons and outfielder Mallex Smith from the Atlanta Braves for left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

Seattle completed the deal with the Braves on Wednesday. Seattle also designated right-hander Cody Martin for assignment to make room on its 40-man roster.

Simmons, 26, made seven appearances last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and threw just 6 2/3 big league innings. Before elbow issues, Simmons was 1-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 26 appearances during the 2014 season.

Smith, 23, made his major league debut last year, appearing in 72 games and hitting .238 with 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

Gohara, 20, was 7-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 13 starts at two Class A clubs.

