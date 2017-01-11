Breaking News Bar
 
Twins to put Hunter, Hawkins in FSN broadcast booth in '17

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Twins stars Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins will serve as television analysts this season for broadcasts on regional cable outlet Fox Sports North.

Bert Blyleven has long been the lead analyst on FSN and will continue to call games with play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer. Jack Morris and Roy Smalley will also serve as analysts. FSN announced Wednesday the five former Twins players will be on a rotating schedule.

Hunter and Hawkins were also recently hired as special assistants to the baseball operations department, with duties including player development, spring training instruction, minor league affiliate visits, scouting and charitable work in the community.

