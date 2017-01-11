2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryland mall

WHEATON, Md. -- Police say they're working to confirm a description of the person who fatally stabbed two men in a Maryland mall near Washington.

Montgomery County Police say in a statement that officers called to Westfield Wheaton Mall on Tuesday afternoon for an assault found two men suffering from stab wounds. Police say both were taken to local hospitals, where they died. Police identified one of the victims as 22-year-old Angel Pineda-Gomez of Silver Spring.

Police say a small group of people, including the two victims, fought with the suspect on the lower level of the mall before the stabbings occurred.

Police say the suspect fled. Authorities are trying to confirm a motive for the stabbings.