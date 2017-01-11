Breaking News Bar
 
Kardashian robbery probe: Driver, 2 others released in Paris

  • FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, a French police officer enters the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist.

    Associated Press

 
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- French investigators have released a chauffeur for Kim Kardashian West and two others in a probe into the robbery of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from the star's Paris rented apartment in October.

The driver's brother and 13 others remain in custody Wednesday after a round of arrests this week, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that it was an inside job.

Officials have said that brothers Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same car service company and were among those arrested. It was unclear which brother drove Kardashian the night of the robbery.

An investigating judge may travel to the United States to speak with Kardashian West.

This story has been corrected to show that the jewelry was worth $10 million, not $100 million.

