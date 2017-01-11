Breaking News Bar
 
Music
posted: 1/11/2017 7:00 AM

Major Lazer, Rae Sremmurd to perform at Middlelands festival

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Musical trio Major Lazer and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd are set to perform at the medieval-themed Middlelands festival in Texas in May.

Organizers announced Wednesday that DJ Kaskade, musical duo Phantogram, DJ-producer Marshmello and others will perform May 5-7 at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. The festival will include five stages with Middle Ages themes.

Tickets are on sale.

Other performers include DJ Alison Wonderland, DJ Bassnectar, electronic band Crystal Castles, hip-hop artist Danny Brown, hip-hop group Flatbush Zombies, electronic duo Galantis, hip-hop group Jurassic 5, electronic musician Zhu and DJ-producer Seven Lions.

Major Lazer includes the hit-making DJ-producer Diplo, while Rae Sremmurd hit the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year with the jam, "Black Beatles."

____

Online:

http://www.middlelands.com/

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account