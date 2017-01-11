Breaking News Bar
 
U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd to headline Bonnaroo

  • FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are set to headline the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June. Festival organizers announced the 2017 festival lineup on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
MANCHESTER, Tenn. -- U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are set to headline the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June.

Festival organizers announced the 2017 festival lineup on Wednesday.

U2's set will include its 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree." Other artists set to perform during the four-day event include Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, The xx, Tove Lo, Lorde and Cage the Elephant.

The 16th annual Bonnaroo festival will be held June 8-11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

Online:


https://www.bonnaroo.com/lineup/

