Lake County
updated: 1/10/2017 10:51 AM

Man killed crossing road in Beach Park

A 54-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Sheridan Road in Beach Park, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff officials said they were called at 8:43 p.m. Monday for an accident with injuries on Sheridan Road north of Yorkhouse Road.

Authorities said the unidentified pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and crossing from the westbound Sheridan to the east side when he was struck by a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 62-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Authorities said the pedestrian was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with critical injuries and later died.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and is cooperating with police, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

