Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/10/2017 12:04 PM

Aurora cops hunt for man who shot cabbie

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Aurora police are searching for this man in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday on the city's near east side.

    Aurora police are searching for this man in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday on the city's near east side.
    Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

 
Daily Herald report

Aurora police are asking the public for help to identify a man who shot a cabdriver early Tuesday morning during a robbery attempt on the city's near east side.

Police said they responded at 12:11 a.m. to the 400 block of Grant Street where they found the 49-year-old victim in his cab. He was taken by paramedics to an Aurora hospital where he was being treated for what authorities said was a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said it appears the cabdriver picked up a fare a few minutes earlier at a gas station at North and Broadway avenues. When the driver tried to drop the man off on Grant, the man demanded the driver's money and then shot him in the chest.

Sometime during the robbery the driver accelerated and crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV, police said.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male black, possibly in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 9 inches with an average build. Police said he has a mustache and possibly a goatee and was wearing a white winter cap, blue hooded sweatshirt, black puffy-type jacket, and gray jogging-type pants with a white stripe.

The suspect, who fled on foot, did not escape with any money or other valuables.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department's free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store. Search for "My Police Department," find the Aurora police, and download.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account