Winds delay flights, mess up traffic as Obama arrives in Chicago

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Tuesday before traveling to Chicago to give his presidential farewell address. Associated Press

Area travelers can expect a rough afternoon with wind-related delays at O'Hare International Airport and road closures on area highways related to President Obama's visit.

The gusty weather Tuesday means flights were delayed by an average of 62 minutes at O'Hare with 313 cancellations, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The Federal Aviation Administration reported some jets were arriving two hours and 27 minutes late.

Illinois State Police also said drivers should expect some highway closures to accommodate President Obama's motorcade as he heads to McCormick Place for his final address. The motorcade was already seen on the Kennedy Expressway.

Obama often uses a helicopter after arriving at O'Hare to reach his final destination when returning to Chicago, but ABC 7 Chicago reported that high winds required he be driven.

Obama's farewell speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place. He is expected to stop in Hyde Park before his speech, ABC 7 reported. Cermak Road between King Drive and Michigan Avenue is closed to cars and is closed to pedestrians from Indiana to Calumet avenues, and local detours will be in effect, McCormick Place announced. Drivers who plan on parking in Lot A are asked to enter through 24th Place.

The CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium closed Tuesday afternoon to ease traffic and allow security to move in, ABC 7 reported. People arriving by public transportation will be directed to the West Building through Gate 41 and then from there into the South Building for security screening.

The National Weather Service reported wind speeds ranging from 45 to 60 mph. The highest gusts at O'Hare were 56 mph.