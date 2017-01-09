Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/9/2017 8:50 AM

Manning and Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 

TAMPA, Fla. -- Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together.

The rest of the new Hall of Fame class of 13 players and coaches includes Southern California Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk and Danny Ford, who coached Clemson to its only national championship.

Manning started for four seasons at Tennessee and set school records for yards passing (11,201) and touchdown passes (89). He led the Volunteers to four consecutive bowl games and was Heisman Trophy runner-up as a senior in 1997.

But he never did beat Spurrier's Gators, going 0-3. Spurrier built Florida into an SEC powerhouse from 1990-2001, winning six conference titles and the school's first national championship in 1996.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/RalphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 .

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account