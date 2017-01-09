Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
posted: 1/9/2017 7:00 AM

Illinois Senate plan to end budget standoff could get vote

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters after meeting with legislative leaders during veto session in Springfield, Ill. The General Assembly convenes Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, for just two days to finish its work before a new session begins Wednesday while the two-year budget standoff looms large.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A plan to end a two-year Illinois budget standoff negotiated in the Senate could get a vote in Springfield.

Sen. Pamela Althoff, a Republican from McHenry, says the deal was shaping up over the weekend after weeks of talks between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and GOP Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN'-yoh).

Althoff says a state budget deal could see action Monday as the Illinois Legislature returns to work.

The deal would mark a significant step toward smashing the logjam on a state spending plan between Republican Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders. But there are just two work days remaining for the current General Assembly - no time to seek a House vote.

Cullerton spokesman John Patterson declined comment Sunday. Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly did not comment Sunday.

