Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/9/2017 10:45 PM

China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- China's top economic planner pledged Tuesday to continue cutting steel and coal production that have been a source of trade friction with many countries.

China reached targets for cuts last year, Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said, adding that millions of steel and coal workers have been transferred to other jobs.

Other industries such as cement and glass are also "actively" cutting capacity, Xu said.

China's trade partners blame the country for dumping excess steel, coal, cement and glass on world markets. President-elect Donald Trump has engaged in a war of words with Beijing, accusing China of unfair trade practices and threatening punishing tariffs.

Chinese leaders say they are working to solve excess capacity but acknowledge the impact on state workers.

China's economy is estimated to have grown roughly 6.7 percent last year, Xu said.

Inflation rose 2 percent last year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday, expanding faster than in 2015, when it rose 1.4 percent.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account