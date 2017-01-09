Joliet man charged in O'Hare International Airport security breach

A 21-year-old Joliet man accused of breaching a checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport and attacking security officers faces five charges, Chicago police said in a news release Monday.

Malik Steffon Neal is accused of attacking police officers and TSA officials when he breached a checkpoint in Terminal 3 and tried to board an aircraft about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Neal forced past TSA officers and ignored commands to stop, police said.

Officers prevented Neal from entering the gate, at which point he's accused of attacking and striking officers repeatedly in the head and body, police said.

Two members of the Chicago Police Department and two TSA officers were attacked, police said. Neal did not board the plane, police said.

A Chicago police officer who suffered facial injuries also went to the hospital, police said. A Chicago police sergeant was treated on the scene for a laceration to the ear, police said.

Neal was taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

Neal, of the 200 block of South Raynor Avenue in Joliet, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm; a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to state land; and a misdemeanor charge of battery with physical contact.

Neal is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.